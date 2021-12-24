Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report sales of $169.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.30 million and the highest is $172.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $177.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $680.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.90 million to $683.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $673.17 million, with estimates ranging from $669.09 million to $677.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

