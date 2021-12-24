Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.