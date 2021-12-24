Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,133 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 168.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

