Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

