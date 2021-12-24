Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.15 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.