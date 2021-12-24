Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) versus Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Financial Survey

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -28.04% -34.57% -9.76% Perrigo -5.86% 5.88% 2.87%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assertio and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perrigo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Perrigo has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Assertio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Perrigo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.92 -$28.14 million ($0.92) -2.39 Perrigo $5.06 billion 1.04 -$162.60 million ($1.88) -21.03

Assertio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perrigo beats Assertio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co. Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

