ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($85.88) to GBX 5,500 ($72.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.49) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,460.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($137,752.68). Also, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,412.72). Insiders purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

