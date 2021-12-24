ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ASML by 3,121.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $801.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $477.08 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $805.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.