Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $61.62 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $94.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $61.62 or 0.00120577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001410 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.