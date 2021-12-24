Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

