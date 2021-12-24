Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.67 Per Share

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.674 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ:DWAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

