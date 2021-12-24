Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December comprises about 3.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 73.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,243 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

