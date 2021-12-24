Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.