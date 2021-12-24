argenx SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($20.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.83.

ARGX opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in argenx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,931,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 198.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.