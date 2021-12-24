argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $365.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.83.

Shares of ARGX opened at $349.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.78. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

