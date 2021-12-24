Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Shares of ARNA opened at $91.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

