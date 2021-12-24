Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.
ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.29.
Shares of ARNA opened at $91.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
