AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

