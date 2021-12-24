Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 49,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 93,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

