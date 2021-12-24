Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,381,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,664 shares of company stock valued at $76,745,156 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE APO opened at $74.27 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

