Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 10,571 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

