APA (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency risks might impact the energy explorer’s performance. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet upgraded APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

