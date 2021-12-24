Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $473.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $416,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $455.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.71. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $458.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

