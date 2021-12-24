Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $4.60

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

