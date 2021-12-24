Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $4.60

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

