Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $203.13

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:VMC opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

