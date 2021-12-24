Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Target Price at C$44.27

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OVV stock opened at C$41.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.75. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$17.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.7000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

