Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $21.63

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

