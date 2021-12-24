Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT at $131.17

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.