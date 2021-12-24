Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $113.20

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

Crane stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $28,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

