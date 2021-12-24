Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €151.75

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.75 ($170.51).

ML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ML traded up €1.40 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €143.15 ($160.84). 454,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.99. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

