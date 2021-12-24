Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $961.40

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $969.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $913.92. 416,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $925.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 36.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

