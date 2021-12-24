Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $239.38

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.