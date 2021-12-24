Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS: HWDJY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Howden Joinery Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY remained flat at $$48.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

