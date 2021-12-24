Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,586. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.