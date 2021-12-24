Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 834,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

