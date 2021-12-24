Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

PXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 245,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.