Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 679.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

