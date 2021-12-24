Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 984,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.03.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

