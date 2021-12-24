Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 984,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

