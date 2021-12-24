Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $144.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $590.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banner by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $61.12. 138,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,650. Banner has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

