Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 305,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

