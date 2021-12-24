Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,820. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

