Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $93.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 566,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.