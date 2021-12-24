Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 116,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

