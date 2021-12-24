Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 654.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

