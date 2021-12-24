Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post sales of $16.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 8,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

