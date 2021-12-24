Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

