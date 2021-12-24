Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

