Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 5.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 28,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

