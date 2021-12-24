AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,831 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $72,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.64. 969,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

