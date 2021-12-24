AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $183.98 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,121 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $183,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $228,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,660,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

