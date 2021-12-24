American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post $26.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.60 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $107.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 210,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

